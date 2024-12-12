Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,921. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,244,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $2,965,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

