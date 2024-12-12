Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $28,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.18 and a 200-day moving average of $322.12. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.