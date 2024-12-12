Pulmonx’s (LUNG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Pulmonx stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 27,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,273. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $251.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 53.88% and a negative net margin of 72.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $27,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,732.26. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,187.62. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,873 shares of company stock valued at $324,070. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

