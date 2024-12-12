Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.58. 17,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 24,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $278.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,751,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 111.60% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $301,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

