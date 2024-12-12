PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $104.97.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
