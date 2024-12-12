PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $104.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.