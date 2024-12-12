PVG Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.05. The company had a trading volume of 524,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.70. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $163.97 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can SentinelOne Rebound in 2025 After CrowdStrike’s Slip-Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.