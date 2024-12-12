PVG Asset Management Corp Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 398,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,527. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

