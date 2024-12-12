Q2 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Decreased by Analyst

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vecima Networks in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Separately, Accountability Research dropped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.31. The firm has a market cap of C$410.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$23.01.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.13). Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of C$87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.93 million.

Insider Transactions at Vecima Networks

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$27,840.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 2,000 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$41,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,700. Corporate insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.