Q2 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Decreased by Analyst

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vecima Networks in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Separately, Accountability Research dropped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.31. The firm has a market cap of C$410.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$23.01.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.13). Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of C$87.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.93 million.
In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$27,840.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dean Rockwell sold 2,000 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$41,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,700. Corporate insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 27.50%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
