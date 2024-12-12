Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 378.26% from the stock’s previous close.

QTTB has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Q32 Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Q32 Bio from $85.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

QTTB stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 903,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,765. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.46. Q32 Bio has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $53.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Q32 Bio by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Q32 Bio by 11,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Q32 Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

