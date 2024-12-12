Q4 EPS Forecast for Burlington Stores Decreased by Analyst

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

BURL opened at $295.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,121.59. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $638,628. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

