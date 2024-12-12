Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLCO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cool by 6,596.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,017,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,274,000 after buying an additional 3,957,612 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cool by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,462,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cool during the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLCO stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Cool Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

