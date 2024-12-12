Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,336 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,655.65. This represents a 76.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

