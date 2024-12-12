Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $190,000 Stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $346,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,430,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,509,315.43. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,795,881 in the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

AvePoint stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.99.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

