Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 763.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $191,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,773.76. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $706,605 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.6 %

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.