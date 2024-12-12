Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 45,688 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 328.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,688 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $859.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.41. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 533.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.