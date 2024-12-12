Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,283 POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POET. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in POET Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of POET stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.42. POET Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on POET shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

POET Technologies Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

