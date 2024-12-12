Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $261,212.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,646.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,620.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $1,185,871. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.9 %

FHI stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

View Our Latest Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.