Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 344.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 732.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWI opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares in the company, valued at $10,921,032.78. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,212,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,262,499.28. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,780. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

