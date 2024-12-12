Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 42,919 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 90.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMC. Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

