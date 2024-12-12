Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

