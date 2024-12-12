Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.12. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 4,024,747 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

