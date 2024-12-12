QUINT Trading 35.5% Lower Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $54,273.04 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

