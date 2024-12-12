Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading 4.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 102,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 445,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ranpak Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

