Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

RC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of RC opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

