Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WEC Energy Group (WEC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC):

12/12/2024 – WEC Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/9/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $108.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – WEC Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,772. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.66%.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 60,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,949.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 224,410 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

