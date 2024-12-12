Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

12/6/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Dollar Tree had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

12/5/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Dollar Tree had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $92.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

11/5/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

10/22/2024 – Dollar Tree is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after buying an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,576,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

