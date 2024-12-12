Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Confluent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Confluent had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Confluent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 2,448,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,200 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,784. This trade represents a 15.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $4,306,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 149,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,658.56. The trade was a 52.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,470,266 shares of company stock worth $129,329,849 over the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $7,646,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 11,796.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 107,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

