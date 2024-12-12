Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Sells £64,610.64 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,723 ($60.25), for a total value of £64,610.64 ($82,422.04).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,858 ($61.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,450,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,228.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,774.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,519.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,034 ($51.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,886.44 ($75.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,200 ($66.33) to GBX 5,177 ($66.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

