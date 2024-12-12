Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.84. 6,611,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,380,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,109,875 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,545. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,960.96. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,235 shares of company stock valued at $802,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,250,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

