Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,960.96. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,631,545. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,235 shares of company stock worth $802,988. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 288,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,116,000 after buying an additional 170,810 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,769,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 442.1% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 109,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

