Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDDT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reddit from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $165.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. Reddit has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $180.74.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reddit will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 11,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $722,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 840,379 shares in the company, valued at $53,784,256. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $2,704,885.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,401 shares in the company, valued at $20,214,850.06. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,644 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,790 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 192,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 903.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 453,894 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,801,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.