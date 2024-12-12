Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,347 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

