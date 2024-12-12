Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 500 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 4,274.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 792,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 387.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 654,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 17.0% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,498,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after buying an additional 217,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mplx

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $188,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,790. This trade represents a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Mplx Stock Up 1.0 %

Mplx stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

