Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $543.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.38 and a 1 year high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,640 shares of company stock worth $25,233,553. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.28.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

