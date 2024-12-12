Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

