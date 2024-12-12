Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 234.6% in November

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Reliance Global Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of RELI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $18.53.
About Reliance Global Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Global Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.