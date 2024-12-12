Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 234.6% in November

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Reliance Global Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RELI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

