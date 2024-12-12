Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer Sells 14,583 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $304,201.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,417,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,138,849.46. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Remitly Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Remitly Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 108.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 2,071,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Remitly Global by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,680 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,285,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the second quarter valued at $5,736,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Remitly Global
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remitly Global
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AutoZone Stock Stays in the Zone for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 2 Robotic Surgery Stocks Challenging Intuitive Surgical’s Lead
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 of the Best Thematic ETFs for Investors in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.