Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer Sells 14,583 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $304,201.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,417,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,138,849.46. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RELY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 108.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 2,071,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Remitly Global by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,680 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,285,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the second quarter valued at $5,736,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

