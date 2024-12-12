Rep. Jared Moskowitz Buys Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on November 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on 11/8/2024.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $196.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.06 and a fifty-two week high of $196.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 503,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.8% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,123 shares of company stock worth $34,121,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Moskowitz resigned his state House seat on January 11, 2019, to head the state’s Division of Emergency Management. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

