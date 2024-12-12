Rep. Morgan McGarvey Sells Off Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Representative Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky) recently sold shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW). In a filing disclosed on December 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Charles Schwab stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHRIS IRA” account.

Representative Morgan McGarvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) on 11/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/25/2024.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McGarvey

Morgan McGarvey (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. McGarvey (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on May 21, 2024. McGarvey served as state Senate minority leader from 2019 to 2023. Morgan McGarvey was born in Louisville, Kentucky. McGarvey earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and a law degree from the University of Kentucky. His career experience includes working as an attorney with Morgan & Pottinger PSC. McGarvey has been affiliated with the Young Professionals Association of Louisville and the New Leaders Council.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

