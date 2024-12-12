Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Campbell Soup (CPB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ: CPB):

12/6/2024 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Campbell Soup had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

12/4/2024 – Campbell Soup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Campbell Soup had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.87%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.