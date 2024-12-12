Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 45,256 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,807,686.77. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,145,033.10.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of RSI opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
