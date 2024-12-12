Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIVN. Barclays reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,974 shares of company stock worth $2,038,483 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 2,035,831 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 148,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

