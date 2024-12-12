Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.22. 11,150,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 39,891,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,712,811.25. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,483 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

