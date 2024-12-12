Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Price

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $253.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.88. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $254.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after buying an additional 153,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

