Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Receives Underperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3,429.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

