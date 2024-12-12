Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight Rating

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $345.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ROK opened at $297.49 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.01, for a total transaction of $338,553.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,525.54. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $961,695.36. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,674. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.