Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after acquiring an additional 132,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $550.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

