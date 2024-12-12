Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 10,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 125,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £905,075.00, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Appleby purchased 5,280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £26,400,000 ($33,677,765.02). 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

Further Reading

