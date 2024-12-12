Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook of Lovesac FY2026 Earnings

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.26 million, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $156.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.01 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 943,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,643 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Lovesac by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 814,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 99,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lovesac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,200.78. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

