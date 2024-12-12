Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for VersaBank Earnings

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VersaBank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of VersaBank to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
VersaBank Stock Performance
